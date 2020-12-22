Zacks: Analysts Expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Points International reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 190%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Points International had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.84 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Points International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Points International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Points International during the third quarter worth about $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

PCOM stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $13.66. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,610. Points International has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $180.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.01 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

