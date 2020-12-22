Zacks: Analysts Expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The AZEK.

Get The AZEK alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $38.85. 9,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,449. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.33. The AZEK has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.