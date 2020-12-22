Zacks: Brokerages Expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $930,000.00

Brokerages expect that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will report $930,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $850,000.00 to $1.00 million. electroCore reported sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year sales of $3.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $3.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.89 million, with estimates ranging from $5.20 million to $6.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow electroCore.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative net margin of 792.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECOR shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on electroCore in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. electroCore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

Shares of ECOR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. 1,265,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,865. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $73.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in electroCore in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in electroCore in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in electroCore by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the third quarter valued at $265,000. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on electroCore (ECOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.