Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) to Sell

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

INDB opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.68. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $86.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,605,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 53,872 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,237,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 714,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,433,000 after acquiring an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 207.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 630,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 424,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.4% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 512,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,413,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

