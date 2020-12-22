Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

KWR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.67.

KWR stock opened at $256.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $108.14 and a 52-week high of $272.31.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,339.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $2,923,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,851 shares of company stock worth $3,096,669. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.5% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,561,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,673,000 after acquiring an additional 53,480 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 21.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,126,000 after buying an additional 173,930 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 339,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,958,000 after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

