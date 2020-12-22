Zacks Investment Research Lowers Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) to Sell

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEP. ValuEngine downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Shares of HEP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 294,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,863. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,968.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 340,210 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 60,111 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 995,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.