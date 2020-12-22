Zacks Investment Research Lowers Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Hold

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIXX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.80. 769,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,603. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of -0.28. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $22.50.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $6,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,322 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 36,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 324,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

