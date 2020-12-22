Zacks Investment Research Lowers Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

Get Penumbra alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PEN. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research lowered Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Penumbra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $229.86.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $185.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.31 and a 200-day moving average of $210.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 641.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $277.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 1,902 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total value of $485,371.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,589,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 567 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.77, for a total value of $148,990.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,596,102. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.