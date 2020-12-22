Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyme Technologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on creating medicines which specialize in the body’s immune system to treat diseases. Tyme Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of TYME stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. Tyme Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 37,842 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $37,085.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,929,946 shares in the company, valued at $25,411,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 550,251 shares of company stock valued at $566,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

