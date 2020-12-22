Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFBC. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.46. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,805,000 after buying an additional 209,527 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 49,573 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

