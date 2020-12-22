Zacks Investment Research Upgrades XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $139.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XPO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.64.

NYSE:XPO opened at $118.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 144.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $123.59.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

