Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

ZLAB stock opened at $128.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $128.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,191,000 after buying an additional 645,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,141,000 after purchasing an additional 374,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 203,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,931,000 after purchasing an additional 173,296 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 328,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 172,247 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

