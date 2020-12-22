ZBG Token Price Tops $0.0503 on Top Exchanges (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One ZBG Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZBG Token has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $13.29 million and $1.72 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.00351496 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017544 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002234 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a token. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 tokens. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial.

ZBG Token Token Trading

ZBG Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

