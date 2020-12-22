Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.89.

ZBRA opened at $375.91 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $388.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.92 and its 200-day moving average is $292.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.48, for a total transaction of $1,303,833.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10. Insiders sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,919,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

