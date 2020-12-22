Zel Hits Market Cap of $2.71 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $784,615.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zel has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00287931 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00038847 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00044581 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000715 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 118,784,325 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

