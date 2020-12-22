Zen Protocol (ZP) Achieves Market Cap of $285,611.52

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $285,611.52 and approximately $94.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.38 or 0.00476771 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001195 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00264791 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001659 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.