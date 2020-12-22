ZEON 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $150,913.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, ZEON has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $6.03 million and $150,913.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00053681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00353887 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00027830 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a token. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.