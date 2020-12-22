Zero Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zero has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. Zero has a market cap of $1.12 million and $77,053.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00287195 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00038800 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00044554 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000715 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,442,460 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars.

