Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 48.8% Higher Over Last Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Zilliqa has a market cap of $561.15 million and $231.03 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 48.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00054200 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002419 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00020286 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004788 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003680 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,069,487,403 coins and its circulating supply is 10,778,020,250 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

