ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $16,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,564,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Nir Keren sold 142,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $5,790,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,188,003 shares of company stock worth $94,014,830.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,176,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,434,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

