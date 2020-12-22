zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €142.88 ($168.09).

Several research firms have weighed in on ZO1. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get zooplus AG (ZO1.F) alerts:

ZO1 stock traded up €1.60 ($1.88) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €167.80 ($197.41). The company had a trading volume of 12,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37. zooplus AG has a one year low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a one year high of €173.00 ($203.53). The business has a 50-day moving average of €154.90 and a 200-day moving average of €149.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 87.40.

About zooplus AG (ZO1.F)

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus AG (ZO1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.