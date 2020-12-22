Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Trading 6.7% Higher

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $14.00. 1,985,086 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,722,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $113,090.39. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at $362,190.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $88,595.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,781 shares in the company, valued at $218,153. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,393 shares of company stock worth $1,242,474 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 11.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 9.7% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 8.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

