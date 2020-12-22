Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s previous close.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $130,791.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,360.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $500,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 452,155 shares of company stock worth $4,020,659 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zynga by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth $2,337,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth $12,879,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Zynga by 1,467.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.