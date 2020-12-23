-$0.04 EPS Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.02). Veru reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a negative return on equity of 30.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VERU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

Veru stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 0.21. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Veru in the third quarter worth $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veru in the third quarter worth $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Veru by 142.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veru by 5.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Veru by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, planned Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

