-$0.09 EPS Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GAN.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut GAN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on GAN from $28.50 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 40,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,332. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60. GAN has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

