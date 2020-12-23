-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06).

A number of research firms have commented on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

ISEE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. 12,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,587. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

