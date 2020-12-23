$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. Trex reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 1.58. Trex has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.59.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.