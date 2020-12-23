$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Korn Ferry reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,250,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,256,000 after purchasing an additional 377,802 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,526,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,545,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 146,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $43.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.