$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.74. Ovintiv reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.85.

Shares of OVV stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 135,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,819,938. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Ovintiv by 2,605.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

