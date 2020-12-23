-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.37). Express reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 452.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full year earnings of ($4.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%.

EXPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

EXPR stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.17. Express has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Express by 76.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Express by 198.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Express by 146.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Express during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Express during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores.

