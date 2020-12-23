$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

