$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.74 million. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.27.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tenaris by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 250,412 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 69.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 104,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 42,718 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 17.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 121.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 151.6% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 93,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 56,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

