$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.06. Essent Group posted earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,889,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,553,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,601,000 after buying an additional 1,815,684 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,228,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,993,000 after acquiring an additional 958,615 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,451,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,897,000 after acquiring an additional 886,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group stock opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

