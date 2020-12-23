11,340 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.48% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UJUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 558.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,059 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 389.0% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 23,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 41.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA UJUL opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76.

