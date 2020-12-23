136,966 Shares in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 136,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,062,000 after buying an additional 891,466 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,790,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,776,000 after acquiring an additional 158,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 61.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,627,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,846,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,312,000 after purchasing an additional 668,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,797,000 after purchasing an additional 232,819 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

