$155.10 Million in Sales Expected for Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NYSE:SIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NYSE:SIC) will post $155.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.20 million and the lowest is $153.00 million. Select Interior Concepts posted sales of $155.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year sales of $564.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $562.80 million to $567.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $604.60 million, with estimates ranging from $600.10 million to $609.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $150.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million.

Separately, Truist started coverage on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE SIC traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.41. 626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,773. Select Interior Concepts has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after buying an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 463,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 70,023 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, New Generation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

