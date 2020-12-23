16,818 Shares in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of The York Water at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in The York Water by 10.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The York Water during the third quarter worth $794,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The York Water by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The York Water by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The York Water by 37.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

YORW opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The York Water Company has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $603.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.14.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from The York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

About The York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

