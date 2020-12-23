1,776 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,809 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 35,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $133.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.27 and a 200 day moving average of $121.66. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

