1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. 16,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 7,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded 1st Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

1st Capital Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FISB)

1st Capital Bancorp operates the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents in the Central Coast region of California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders.

