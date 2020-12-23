20,053 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Invitation Homes by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.94, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.47.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

