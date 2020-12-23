29,078 Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,955,000 after purchasing an additional 786,961 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,317,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 633,152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,258,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 503,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 481,647 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 79,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $2,193,718.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $182,025.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,912 shares in the company, valued at $935,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,088 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

