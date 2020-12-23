2key.network (2KEY) Price Tops $0.0274 on Top Exchanges

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $193,336.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 60.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00050481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00327403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00034520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001938 BTC.

2key.network Token Profile

2KEY is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,542,189 tokens. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official.

Buying and Selling 2key.network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars.

