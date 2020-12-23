$3.04 Million in Sales Expected for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) to post sales of $3.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.78 million to $3.29 million. ClearPoint Neuro reported sales of $3.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will report full year sales of $12.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $12.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.67 million, with estimates ranging from $15.44 million to $17.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ClearPoint Neuro.

ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million.

CLPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on ClearPoint Neuro from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 1.00% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

