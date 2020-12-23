$3.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to post earnings of $3.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.86. Best Buy reported earnings per share of $2.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $7.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $8.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $8.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.14.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $28,912,713.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 691,197 shares of company stock valued at $80,125,676. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Best Buy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 33.3% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy stock opened at $104.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average of $103.81.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

