3,503 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after buying an additional 3,035,496 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,564,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,917,680,000 after buying an additional 832,837 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in IQVIA by 300.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,081,000 after buying an additional 671,667 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in IQVIA by 984.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 459,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,253,000 after buying an additional 417,488 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of IQVIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $176.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $180.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

