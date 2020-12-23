$44.47 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post $44.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.90 million and the lowest is $40.70 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $42.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $178.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $179.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $183.50 million, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $185.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $713.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 342.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

