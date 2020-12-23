5,433 Shares in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEAT. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in BioTelemetry during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,325,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in BioTelemetry by 46.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 563,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 177,654 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in BioTelemetry by 3.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,557,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,941,000 after acquiring an additional 131,312 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in BioTelemetry by 18.7% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in BioTelemetry by 29.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 44,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BEAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Sidoti lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $72.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.26, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $114.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

