$653.97 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post sales of $653.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $656.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $652.14 million. Donaldson posted sales of $662.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $425,062.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,424.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 134,345 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

