$77.33 Million in Sales Expected for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will announce sales of $77.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.82 million and the highest is $82.80 million. Plug Power reported sales of $91.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $294.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.70 million to $298.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $410.64 million, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $434.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLUG. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

PLUG stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of -115.13 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Plug Power news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 68,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $1,019,561.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,173.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $2,253,324.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 522,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,138,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,200,595 shares of company stock valued at $68,148,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Plug Power by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.