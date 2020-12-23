794 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,847,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $13,168,668.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,117,457.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $7,967,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,211.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,697 shares of company stock valued at $71,387,709. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $266.59 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $143.90 and a 52-week high of $273.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.